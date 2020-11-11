Dock Suggs, Jr., was born May 20, 1922 in Florence Alabama to the late Dock Suggs Sr. and Amie (Weems) Suggs. He attended Burrell High School in Alabama. Dock is a veteran of the US Army where he severed in World War II. He worked at Inland Steel Mill for 38 years until he retired in 1984. Dock was a faithful member of Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Dwight E. Mobley. Dock passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the exceptional age of 98 years old surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, and siblings. He leaves to cherish his memories daughter Vivian (Sylvester) Gunn; long-time friend Thelma Epps; 2 brothers, 2 sisters-in-law, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, November 13,2020 from 12 noon-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Van Buren Baptist church 2585 Van Buren Street. Rev. Dwight E. Mobley officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.