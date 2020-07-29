1/1
Dollie Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dollie Williams, 71 of Gary, Indiana transitioned on July 23, 2020. She was born in Jackson, MS to Mattie Knight and Arthur Knight. Precede in death by parents Arthur & Mattie Knight; siblings Geraldine Bingham, Avery Knight and Mae Brooks. She was a CNA and a licensed cosmetologist. She was a loving mom and a joyful aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dollie leaves to cherish her memories her 3 loving children Kevin Williams, Ruben Williams and Marcia Davis; siblings Charles Knight, Sylvester Knight, Arthur Knight, Delores Knight and Joree Knight; 6 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Visitation Thursday July 30, 2020 from 12 to 8:00 p.m. with Family hours 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved