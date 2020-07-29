Dollie Williams, 71 of Gary, Indiana transitioned on July 23, 2020. She was born in Jackson, MS to Mattie Knight and Arthur Knight. Precede in death by parents Arthur & Mattie Knight; siblings Geraldine Bingham, Avery Knight and Mae Brooks. She was a CNA and a licensed cosmetologist. She was a loving mom and a joyful aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dollie leaves to cherish her memories her 3 loving children Kevin Williams, Ruben Williams and Marcia Davis; siblings Charles Knight, Sylvester Knight, Arthur Knight, Delores Knight and Joree Knight; 6 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Visitation Thursday July 30, 2020 from 12 to 8:00 p.m. with Family hours 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.