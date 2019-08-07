Dolores A. McDaniel, 84, of Waveland passed away on August 4, 2019 at Hickory Creek in Crawfordsville. She was born on February 24, 1935 to the late Enno and Loraine (Clark) Sager in Crown Point, Indiana. On September 19, 1953 she married Seldon McDaniel in Crown Point, Indiana. He preceded her in death.



Dolores was a 1953 graduate of Merrillville High School. She spent her life being a dedicated homemaker and raising her five children. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many whose lives she had touched.



She is survived by her children; David (Kathy) McDaniel, Crown Point, Mark McDaniel, Crawfordsville,, Brenda (Ralph) Jones, Waveland, and Kathy McDaniel, Crawfordsville, sisters, Jean Lockhart, Wanatah, IN and Judy Wynn, Crown Point, ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.



Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, husband Seldon, daughter, Lora Arts, infant son, and sister, Pat Wood.



Graveside service for family will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana with Moll Binge and Richard Wood officiating. Friends are welcome to visit www.machledtservies.com where you may leave an online condolence for the family. Machledt & Servies Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019