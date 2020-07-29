1/1
Dominique O'Brien Wood
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominique's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominique O'Brien Wood age 19 of Merrillville, IN born to Roy and Nichole Wood in Hobart, Indiana. "DD", and also "Dom" as he was affectionately called, attended Faith Academy, Thea Bowman Elementary School and Merrillville High School (MHS) graduating in June of 2019. Dominique attended Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois. DD was a star athlete at MHS in football and track and field. Dominique received a track scholarship from Lewis University, and was currently enrolled as a student-athlete. Dom was employed by Babes and Beaus Modeling Agency in Chicago and Menards. Dom was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clifton Rowe and Ann Gertrude Wood; special maternal great uncle, Frank Eller; maternal great-grandfather, Francis Eller, maternal great-grandparents, Alfred, Sr. and Annie Bowman. Dom leaves to cherish his beloved parents, Roy Emory and Nichole Latréce Wood, brother and best friend , Roy Alexander II (Buddy), of Merrillville, Indiana; maternal grandparents, Joanne (Czerney) Holiday, Alfred Bowman, Jr.; maternal great-grandmother, Katie Eller; God-Mother, Darlene Draper; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 28, 2020
Sending you all love and prayers today and the days to come.
Katrina Sandidge-Hines
Friend
July 28, 2020
To my beautiful babies Nichole Roy and Roy II...words can't express the pain in my heart. DOMINIQUE and ROY II were always my butterflies of freedom..Nikki l always told you that you are my heart and the boys were my heartbeat and my heart beats a little slower now without our baby boy. May he rest in God's hands
Darlene Draper
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved