Dominique O'Brien Wood age 19 of Merrillville, IN born to Roy and Nichole Wood in Hobart, Indiana. "DD", and also "Dom" as he was affectionately called, attended Faith Academy, Thea Bowman Elementary School and Merrillville High School (MHS) graduating in June of 2019. Dominique attended Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois. DD was a star athlete at MHS in football and track and field. Dominique received a track scholarship from Lewis University, and was currently enrolled as a student-athlete. Dom was employed by Babes and Beaus Modeling Agency in Chicago and Menards. Dom was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clifton Rowe and Ann Gertrude Wood; special maternal great uncle, Frank Eller; maternal great-grandfather, Francis Eller, maternal great-grandparents, Alfred, Sr. and Annie Bowman. Dom leaves to cherish his beloved parents, Roy Emory and Nichole Latréce Wood, brother and best friend , Roy Alexander II (Buddy), of Merrillville, Indiana; maternal grandparents, Joanne (Czerney) Holiday, Alfred Bowman, Jr.; maternal great-grandmother, Katie Eller; God-Mother, Darlene Draper; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN.
