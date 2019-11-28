|
Don Mansfield, age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Doris I. Mansfield; children: Jo Dee (Thomas) Grau, Toni (Arthur) Killinger and Kathy (Pete) Slowik; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Michael) Wegner, Amy (Wayne) Stephenson, Don (Sheena) Killinger, Brooke Slowik, Connie (Andrew) Malone: 6 great-grandchildren.
Don was born on February 29, 1924 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Richard and Josephine Mansfield. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 and served in Europe until VE Day. Upon his return he resumed his studies at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, graduating with a degree in Engineering. Sooon after he married Doris Backens and they moved to Gary. Indiana for a job with Gary Sheet and Tin. Later this company merged with U.S. Steel, and he remained employed there until he retired with 30 years service.
Don was civic minded. He was a member of the Gary School Board during Richard Hatcher's term as mayor. He later became a member of the Schererville Town Board, and was an active member of Kiwanis.
Don and his family lived in Miller until his retirement. They then moved to Crown Point and joined Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church where he was active in leadership and music.
Don's final years were spent at Hoosier Village in Indianapolis where he received many visits from family. We will deeply miss Don. He was wonderful Husband, Father,and Grandpa.
Funeral service will be Saturday November 30, 2019, 11:00a.m. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St. Merrillville, IN). Pastor Richard Boshoven officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019