Donald Bennett King Sr. was born to the late Charlie & Naomi King in Gary, Indiana on May 11, 1957. Donald departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Donald attended Roosevelt High School and worked at Steel Technologies, LLC. Donald was a hardworking man and got along with all his co-workers. Donald is preceded in death by his parents Charlie & Naomi King. He leaves to cherish his memories fiance' Barbara Ellis; six sons Donald Jr., Artis, Vincent, Jason, David and Donte' King; 2 daughters Consuela & Margaret King; Stepdaughter Angel (Arnisha) Ellis; sisters Alma Polk of Merrillville, IN, Sandra King, Beverly Smith both of Gary, IN, Patricia (Anthony) Ballard of Dyer, IN, Naomi (Hubert) Vinson of Crown Point, IN; brothers Charlie (Mary) King of Gary, IN, Lorenzo (Arlene) King of Kentucky, Alphonzo King of California, 28 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 12 noon – 8:00p.m. with family hours 6-8:00p.m. Funeral Services Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
