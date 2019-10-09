Donald Harrison was born in Trenton, New Jersey to the union of the late Thomas E. Harrison and Elaine Harrison on December 30, 1959. He graduated from West Side High School in 1977. Doc accepted Christ at an early age and even sang in the Mount Nebo Baptist Church Choir in Tuskegee, Alabama. Don attended Tuskegee Institute in Tuskegee, Alabama. Where he also graduated #1 from the School of Architecture in 1982. He worked for Powers & Sons Construction Company for 25 years as a Senior Project Manager/Superintendent. He ended his career by instructing minority businessman and women in construction management at Prairies State College & Moraine Valley College so they could compete in the Tollway project in Chicago, Illinois. Don departed this life on Monday, September 30, 2019 with his devoted and loving wife right by his side. Don was United in holy matrimony with the love of his life Allison G. Wilson on July 4, 1993. He was preceded in death by his dedicated father Thomas E. Harrison, Sr. and older brother Thomas E. Harrison, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 26 years, Allison Harrison; his son Terrance A. Wilkerson, I; two grandsons, Terrance A. Wilkerson, II and Marcus H. Wilkerson; his loving mother, Elaine (Thomas Simmons) Harrison; one sister, Theresa Sanderlin; two nieces, Shalisa (Brian)Humphrey and Kelli Harrison; one nephew, Therelle Sanderlin, his son Amare Sanderlin and host of Family and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. Family hour 10-11:00 a.m. all services at Liberty Baptist Church 2301 Roosevelt Street Rev. Antwon Brown officiating. Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019