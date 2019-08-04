Home

Donald J. Goldman, age 87, of Munster, IN, passed peacefully away on Aug. 2. Born in Chicago, IL. he grew up with a passion for music, particularly jazz. As a young man, he studied psychology, was a voracious reader and thoroughly enjoyed intellectual discussions with friends. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Melinda Wegner and Amanda (Joe) Sowerby, granddaughters Charlotte Wegner and Sydney Sowerby and niece Elizabeth Meyer-Thrash and brother and sister-in-law John and Marsha Meyer. He was proceeded in death by his parents Avraham and Rachael Goldman and his brother Gerald Goldman.

Don will be remembered for his love of his family, friends, travel and the arts. As a local business owner, his community connections ran far and wide and he found great joy in supporting local and national non-profit organizations. Contributions in his memory made be made to the or to the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana. Please visit www.burnskish.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
