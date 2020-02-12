|
Passed away on February 4, 2020. Donald graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Gary Budd Plant and Gary Housing Authority. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, brothers Roosevelt (Helen) Ward Jr. and William Ward. He is survived by daughters Valere (Steve) Cohen, Darlene Pheal, and Nikki (Dennis) Ingram, son David (Rose) Ward, brother Milton (Lillie) Ward Sr., 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Homegoing services February 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. John Baptist Church, 2457 Massachusetts St., Gary, IN. Interment Rigelawn Cemetary, 4401 W. Ridge Rd., Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020