Donald Lee Coleman, Jr., 71 peacefully passed away on December 15, 2019. He was born in Gary, Indiana to the late Donald and Ida Henderson Coleman. He confessed a hope in Christ at an early age at Israel CME Church. Donald was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1966 and a Vietnam Veteran. He retired as a millwright from LTV Steel and worked as a mechanic for the City of Gary Police Department. He is survived by four daughters: Roshanta Redding, Meta (Daminion Green), Donna Roberson & Wanda (Maurice) Roundtree; seven sons: Donald III, Landrum (Alethia), & Derek (Martell) Coleman; Johnald, Ronald, Jeron & Aron Roberson. Three sisters: Minietta Nelson, Debra Coleman, & Elaine (Anthony) Dotson. One aunt, Carolyn Dillon and many grandchildren, niece, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Avenue Gary, IN. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019