Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Donald Lee Coleman, Jr., 71 peacefully passed away on December 15, 2019. He was born in Gary, Indiana to the late Donald and Ida Henderson Coleman. He confessed a hope in Christ at an early age at Israel CME Church. Donald was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1966 and a Vietnam Veteran. He retired as a millwright from LTV Steel and worked as a mechanic for the City of Gary Police Department. He is survived by four daughters: Roshanta Redding, Meta (Daminion Green), Donna Roberson & Wanda (Maurice) Roundtree; seven sons: Donald III, Landrum (Alethia), & Derek (Martell) Coleman; Johnald, Ronald, Jeron & Aron Roberson. Three sisters: Minietta Nelson, Debra Coleman, & Elaine (Anthony) Dotson. One aunt, Carolyn Dillon and many grandchildren, niece, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Avenue Gary, IN. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
