|
|
Donald E. Lollis Sr., age 83, of Gary, IN passed away Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019. He was born to Richard and Lillian Lollis, in Crystal City, Missouri. Donald Lollis received Christ under the leadership of Bishop E.B. Warren of Deliverance Temple COGIC and later became a member of Pinnacle of Faith COGIC where he served faithfully as deacon and on the finance committee. Donald is preceded in death by his wife Willie Mae Lollis, father Richard Lollis Sr. and mother Lillian Lollis. He is survived by his loving children; daughter's Yolanda Host, Darinka (Tommy) Dolton, Reponda (Leo) Vasquez, Wondra Lollis, Kimberly (Adam) Franco, Donald Lollis Jr. and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Visitation: Saturday May 4, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral service held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services hosted at Pinnacle of Faith, 900 Arizona Street Gary, IND. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Pastor Tommy Dolton Officiating. Professional Service rendered by Powell- Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2019