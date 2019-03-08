Home

Donald Ray Carter age 56 of Greensboro, North Carolina formerly of Gary, Indiana passed away Friday February 22, 2019. A graduate of West Side High School class of 1982, he also attended Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, Indiana. Preceded in death by parents Ulysses Carter Sr. and Lillian Carter; brother James Carter and sister Patricia Carter. He leaves to cherish his fond memories wife Deloris Carter; daughter Kenyatta Davis; sons Christopher and Jalen Carter; sister Vanessa Johnson; brothers Daniel (Debra) Carter Sr. , Bobby (Vieanna) Carter, Ulysses (Patricia) Carter Jr., Booker T. (LaDonna) Carter and Edward (Marcie) Carter; grandchildren Jeremiah and Kennedi and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9 - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Northlake COGIC 1000 West 21st Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019
