was born to the late George Ed & Artella Harris on December 3, 1935 in Uniontown, Ky. He went to his resting place on January 21, 2020. Rudolph graduated from Blessed Martin High School in Waverly, KY. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church in Gary, Indiana. When he relocated to Gary, Indiana he worked at Inland Steel with 42 years of service. Rudolph was an avid lover of baseball, where he played shortstop for the Kentucky Cardinals and was later recruited by the Chicago Cubs Training Farm. He also loved to fish and hunt with family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Wives; Mildred Harris and Mary Ann Harris. Two Brothers; Thomas Eugene and Marvin Harris, and Grandson; Tyrone D'Juan Evans. He leaves to cherish his life, Two Daughters; Ronical Harris of Indianapolis, IN, April Harris-Brown, One Son; Patrick (Janice) Harris all of Merrillville, IN. Four Grandchildren; Mary (Michael) Ezell of Mansfield, TX, Michael (Tiffany) Evans, Tamika Evans all of Indianapolis, IN, and Brittany Harris of Merrillville, IN. Fifteen Great Grandchildren; Sister; Darlene (Lynn) Holt of Louisville, Ky. Three Brothers; James Herschel (Mildred) Harris, Lawrence (Margaret) Harris all of Gary, IN and Larry Harris of Chicago Heights, IL. Four Sister-In-Laws and one Brother-In-Law. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rudolph will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation Saturday February 1, 2020 from 9-11a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at SS Monica/Luke Catholic Church. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020