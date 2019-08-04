Donna Denise (Niksch) Douglass, age 73, of Hobart, Indiana, born on August 4, 1945 in Joplin, Missouri, died peacefully as a result of breast cancer on July 24, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Donald Niksch, mother, Ruth (Nagel) Niksch, and brother, Ronald Niksch. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Douglass) Hartzog and her husband Woodrow of Newton, MA and Kathryn (Douglass) Walker and her husband James of Durham, NC. She is also survived by her stepson, Stephen Douglass and his wife Sharleen of Woodstock, GA and stepdaughter, Suzyn (Douglass) Everhard and her husband Ross of Bowling Green, KY. She is also survived by brothers Richard Niksch, Douglas Niksch, and Roger Niksch and her sister, Diane (Niksch) Gardin. Donna was the loving grandmother of Will and Romy Hartzog and Joceline and Leo Walker, and the loving step-grandmother of Matthew, Jonathan, Caleb, Michael, Sarah and Zeke Douglass. Donna is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Donna was a devoted teacher and taught both middle school and high school students in several counties in Georgia during her career. She was an artist and a writer who told stories through beautifully crafted words and paint. Always active, her time was often committed to church activities, continued education, and writing groups. She loved God, international travel, family heirlooms, songs written by her dad, talking about politics, peach pie, museums, and the ocean. Above all, she fiercely loved her family.



At Donna's request, her life will be remembered during a private memorial service for her family in Indiana. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to Save the Dunes, 444 Barker Road, Michigan City, IN 46360, www.savedunes.org. Please indicate in memory of Donna Douglass. Established in 1952, the mission of Save the Dunes is to preserve, protect, and restore the Indiana dunes and all natural resources in Northwest Indiana's Lake Michigan Watershed for an enhanced quality of life. Donna was happiest at the dunes.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019