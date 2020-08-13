1/1
Donnetta Whitehead
Mrs. Donnetta "Peaches" Whitehead-Holmes age 49, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. "Peaches" was born July 26, 1971 in Gary, IN to Doretta "Dee" Fowler-Scott and Donald Whitehead. Donnetta "Peaches" graduated from William A. Wirt High School in 1989 and then briefly attended Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Donnetta later worked for the Gary Regional Airport for several years and was employed by Speedway in Merrillville at the time of her passing. Donnetta is preceded in death by her loving mother, Doretta "Dee" Fowler-Scott who she cherished deeply. Donnetta "Peaches" leaves to cherish her memory; her loving husband, Kenneth V. Holmes; daughters, Kayla and Kendesia; loving son, Kevin Lockett III; father, Donald Whitehead; brother, Lynnard "Len" Scott; Special Uncle, Glenn Fowler (Tasha); Special Cousin, Jeanene Wright; Best Friend, Rochanna Richardson; and a host of other relatives and friends, too many to name as she was loved by them all. A special memorial service will be held at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2pm. Mask are required.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
