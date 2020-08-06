1/1
Doris Armenta Daniels-Taylor
1935 - 2020
Doris Armenta Daniels-Taylor, of Queen Creek, AZ, made her transition to heaven on July 20, 2020. Born on September 20, 1935, in Jackson, Mississippi, she graduated from Lanier High School. Doris attended Jackson State University, Purdue University where she received her bachelor's degree in Sociology, and Governors State University receiving two master's degrees in psychology. In 1955, Doris married Willie Williams, then later married Herman Daniels. She worked for DCFS and Rising Star where she helped many youths and under privileged teen moms. Doris is survived by her children; Patricia (Ralph) Jones of Avondale, Az; Dr. Veronica Williams of Merrillville, IN; Brenda Williams-Evans of Queen Creek, AZ; Victor Williams of Queen Creek, AZ; Adriane (John) Henderson of Flossmoor, IL, Calvin Williams of East Chicago, IN, Sherri (John) Gore of Gary, IN; Keith (Nicole) Flemings of Merrillville, IN; Michael Daniels of Ohio, and Angela Pope of Phoenix, AZ., 24 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Full Gospel Christian Assemblies International Church located 3451 W. 175th street, Hazel Crest, IL and will be streamed live: https://www.christianworldmedia.com/livesite/gfcalivestream



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
