Doris Axtell
Doris Axtell, 96, of DeMotte, passed away on November 10, 2020.

Born May 5, 1924 in Gary, Indiana to the late William and Louise Otto.

Doris graduated high school and went on to serve her country in the United States Navy. She then married Wendell Axtell February 15, 1947, and gave birth to three children. Doris volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Hobart, Indiana for many years, she also loved fishing, Bunco, caring for her family.

Doris was proceeded in death by her husband Wendell Axtell, and many siblings.

Doris is survived by her children, David (Susan) Axtell, Louise (Virgil) Williams, and Charmaine Eshelman. Doris enjoyed and shared memories with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The service was held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:00am at Faith Lutheran Church, 1700 South Halleck Street, DeMotte, Indiana 46310. As her final resting place, a private Family service was held at Homewood Memorial Gardens in Homewood, Illinois also on Saturday.


Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
