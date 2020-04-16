|
|
Went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, IN. Doris was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church. A View and Go Visitation will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. with a funeral services to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services can be livestream though Facebook @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors., Inc. Entombment: Oak Hill Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020