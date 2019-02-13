|
|
Doris, age 96, entered peaceful rest to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 4, 2019.She was a previous employee of Obersen Construction Company and retired from the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Indiana. She was preceded in death by her loving parents and siblings: Hubert, Charles, Mildred, Helen and Ardella. She leaves to mourn her passing: three daughters; Gloria (Maurice) Jackson, Muriel Johnson, and Holly Echols; a sister, Christine Carter, a sister-in-law, Sophia White; six grand-children; Esther, Gloria, Sylvia (LaRon), Anthony, Allyson and Tamara (Derrick); eleven great grand-children and ten great-great grand-children, a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and her devoted caregiver Rae A. Brown. Visitation: February 16, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019