Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
3939 Drummond Street
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris I. Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris I. Harris Obituary
Doris I. Harris, age 85 of Hammond formerly of East Chicago passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Community Hospital in Munster. Survivors: 2 brothers, Donald L. (Carol) Bozeman and Wright D. (Maxcelya) Bozeman and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son, Theodore "Teddy" Harris; parents, Bright and Bertha Bozeman; brother, Frank Bozeman. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11am Zion Baptist Church 3939 Drummond Street East Chicago. Rev. Dr. Charles Thompson, officiating. Entombment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 Zion Baptist Church from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Harris and Bozeman families during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now