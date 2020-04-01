Home

Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doris J. Hudson a Gary resident passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake. She was a member of Carter Memorial C.M.E. Church. She was a retired employee of Midwest Steel Credit Union. She was preceded in death by parents, husband Cecil Hudson, son James Harold Gardner and stepdaughter Bonita Robinson. Doris leaves to cherish her memories 1 daughter Jereyl D. Ballard; step-daughter Chante' Hudson; sons Jerry W. Gardner, caregiver Reginald Gardner, Renaldo Gardner and Torrey Harper; 24 grandchildren, 7 great grand=children and 2 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law Deloria & Delores Hudson and brother-in-law Tommie Hudson and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday April 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (View & Go) Interment Private.
