Doris Jean Wilson nee Gammon age 75 passed away at home of a lingering illness on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with her family around her. She was born July 18, 1945 and raised in Memphis, TN. She later moved to Gary, IN. Doris was a member of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where she served in various programs, committees, including the education staff of the PNBC, Sunday School teacher and became a leader in planning and organizing youth outings. She is preceded in death by her spouse Charles D. Wilson Sr. and parents, Tyler Sr. & Clara Gammon. She is survived by her only son, Charles D. Wilson Jr., 2 sisters Juanita And Wilma of Dayton, OH, 3 brothers Tyler Jr. of Oklahoma City, OK, Robert and Edward of Memphis, TN; 3 sisters -in-law; 1 brother-in-law, 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; 1 godchild Vivian Raye Hill and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Monday August 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PHI Delta Kappa ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 1917 Carolina Street. Rev. W.N. Reed officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Social guidelines and mask are required.