PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
1-219-980-9070
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Doris Pierce Obituary
DORIS PIERCE (nee Montgomery), age 94, of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

She is survived by 7 children: Linda (late Jon) Simpson, Steve (Sandy) Pierce, Karen Pierce, Kathy (Robert) Cooke, Cheryl (John) Goggans, Lisa (Kerry) Williams, and Jill (Darrell) Sowles; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Marcella (Boyd) Jordan and Carol (David) Scholl; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by husband: James "JL" Pierce; son: James L. Pierce Jr.; 2 grandchildren: Bobbi Cooke and Kerry J. Williams; 3 sisters and 7 brothers.

Doris was a member of Trinity Free Methodist Church in Merrillville.

Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN) on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Rev. Mark Warran officiating. At Rest: Salem Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 21, 2019
