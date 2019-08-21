Doris K. Stokes was born on February 20, 1965 to Mr. and Mrs. Columbus and Doris Stine Banks in Gary, IN. Doris departed life on August 16, 2019. She was a well-respected nurse and musician, known to some as "Lady Bass". Doris was preceded in death by both of her parents Columbus and Doris Stine Banks. Also, her two sisters Carol Banks-Davis, Charlotte Williams-Parks, and one brother Donald L. Banks. Doris leaves to mourn: her daughter Traci Banks-Gildon, Gary, IN; Two sons Kevin (Bianca) Stokes of Riverdale, GA, and Kelly (Tanisha) Stokes of Indianapolis, IN. Two grandchildren Kamryn Stokes, and Brandon Gildon Jr. Four brothers James (Linda) Banks, Adrian (Nellar) Banks both of Gary, IN. Terry (Alexcia) Banks of Indianapolis, IN., and Carey (Michelle) Banks of Burlington, NC. Three sisters Connie Berry, Rev. Camille Banks of Gary, IN and Tracy Banks of Raleigh, NC. Funeral services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, Bishop Sieon Roberts, 2307 Rhode Island Street Gary, IN 46407 Visitation/Wake 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. "We shall see you in Paradise" Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019