Doris Waldkoetter, age 86, of Hobart IN, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after complications of Coronavirus. She was born on March 25, 1934 in Gibson County, TN. Doris was delivered at home with the help of a midwife for the exorbitant amount of seventy five cents. Doris grew up in Humboldt TN. As a child she worked in the fields picking cotton to help buy her clothing and shoes for school, along side her older sister and mom and dad. Around the age of fourteen(which she successfully fibbed about), she began working at the Milan TN Army Ammunition Plant, which was a manufacturer and distributer of army munitions. Later, in her twenties, Doris began work at the very popular and upscale, LakeView Restaurant and Motel in Bemis TN. She loved her job and the owners, Ruth and Harry Bond. The Bonds quickly became her second family.
She met her husband, Chris, on a weekend trip with a girlfriend to Shelbyville IN in the year 1959. Doris and Chris were married in 1960 and work brought them to the bustling city of Gary IN, that same year. Doris fulfilled her days as a wonderful homemaker and loving mother. In 2009, after the loss of her husband, Doris moved to Hobart IN. She was very happy and content in her new home which was just steps away from her daughter's. Doris loved any and all flowers. They beautifully adorned her dining room table, especially at Christmas. She has a complete and extensive photo collection of each and every one, which her family finds humor in. Doris also had an extensive collection of bells gifted to her by her many loved ones, which she cherished with all of her heart.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Chris, parents, Jim and Lillie Marshall, best friend and loving brother Billy Marshall, loving sister Lorene Barr, granddaughter Shannon Waldkoetter, and grandson Sean Studler.
Doris is survived by her daughters- Kimberly(Leo) Marshall of Hobart IN, Teresa(Ed) Fruits of Whitestown IN, sons-Mike Waldkoetter of Overpeck OH, Mark(Holly) Studler of Frankfort KY. Her baby sister Patsy(Terry) Boyd of Humboldt TN, and her very special aunt, Peggy(Earl) Privitt of Humboldt TN. Grandchildren-Amanda Marshall, Sharpe Marshall, Britnee(Adam) Davis, Michael(Emily) Waldkoetter, Krysty Waldkoetter, Joshua Waldkoetter, Aidan Waldkoetter, Sylvia(Cody) Adams, Jay Fruits, Dana Chrisman, Calen(Jennifer) Studler, 12 1/2 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren. Also her many special nieces and nephews who were so very dear to her.
We are so vey thankful for the loving care Mom received at Miller's Merry Manor of Portage where she spent the last three years of her life. Her nurses and aids always made sure she had her daily dose of ice cream, which she could not live without. A very special thank you to Kanisha for the care, love, and understanding you gave to Mom. We are forever grateful.
We take comfort in knowing Mom is free from pain and we know she is joyfully welcomed into God's Kingdom by her loved ones that have gone before her. Especially her dear loving brother, her sister, and her parents.
A private memorial service for Doris will take place at a later date, in which she will be laid to rest in Humboldt, TN., where her life began. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the following charities: Crisis Center, Inc.- Northwest IN; St. Jude House Crown Point, Family Violence and Prevention Center and Shelter; or the Gary Sinise Foundation. Burns Funeral Home (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.
She met her husband, Chris, on a weekend trip with a girlfriend to Shelbyville IN in the year 1959. Doris and Chris were married in 1960 and work brought them to the bustling city of Gary IN, that same year. Doris fulfilled her days as a wonderful homemaker and loving mother. In 2009, after the loss of her husband, Doris moved to Hobart IN. She was very happy and content in her new home which was just steps away from her daughter's. Doris loved any and all flowers. They beautifully adorned her dining room table, especially at Christmas. She has a complete and extensive photo collection of each and every one, which her family finds humor in. Doris also had an extensive collection of bells gifted to her by her many loved ones, which she cherished with all of her heart.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Chris, parents, Jim and Lillie Marshall, best friend and loving brother Billy Marshall, loving sister Lorene Barr, granddaughter Shannon Waldkoetter, and grandson Sean Studler.
Doris is survived by her daughters- Kimberly(Leo) Marshall of Hobart IN, Teresa(Ed) Fruits of Whitestown IN, sons-Mike Waldkoetter of Overpeck OH, Mark(Holly) Studler of Frankfort KY. Her baby sister Patsy(Terry) Boyd of Humboldt TN, and her very special aunt, Peggy(Earl) Privitt of Humboldt TN. Grandchildren-Amanda Marshall, Sharpe Marshall, Britnee(Adam) Davis, Michael(Emily) Waldkoetter, Krysty Waldkoetter, Joshua Waldkoetter, Aidan Waldkoetter, Sylvia(Cody) Adams, Jay Fruits, Dana Chrisman, Calen(Jennifer) Studler, 12 1/2 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren. Also her many special nieces and nephews who were so very dear to her.
We are so vey thankful for the loving care Mom received at Miller's Merry Manor of Portage where she spent the last three years of her life. Her nurses and aids always made sure she had her daily dose of ice cream, which she could not live without. A very special thank you to Kanisha for the care, love, and understanding you gave to Mom. We are forever grateful.
We take comfort in knowing Mom is free from pain and we know she is joyfully welcomed into God's Kingdom by her loved ones that have gone before her. Especially her dear loving brother, her sister, and her parents.
A private memorial service for Doris will take place at a later date, in which she will be laid to rest in Humboldt, TN., where her life began. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the following charities: Crisis Center, Inc.- Northwest IN; St. Jude House Crown Point, Family Violence and Prevention Center and Shelter; or the Gary Sinise Foundation. Burns Funeral Home (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 19, 2020.