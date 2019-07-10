|
Doris Woods transitioned into Almighty God's Kingdom on July 5, 2019. She was preceded by her husband, Quentin Woods, her parents, Cortez and Lela Broadnax, and her brother Richard. Doris lived a devoted Christian life of love and compassion. She taught over 35 years in the Hammond School system. Doris was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho, Inc. sorority."Dearest" will be deeply missed by her children, Renee and Michael; grand -children: David Grant, Derek Wallace (Darene), Marcus (Danetha) , Michael K., and Julian Woods; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Rhilee Nicole, and Madison Woods; her sisters and brothers: Barbara LaBroi, Cortez (Sarah), Charles Broadnax, Sandra (Darrel) Betts, and Marjorie Ford Broadnax; caregiver, Rhoda Nyangulu,; and generations of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and cherished friends.Life Celebration services lead by Pastors Anthony and Denise Mayo are Saturday, July 13, 2019, at River of Life Church, 609 Madison Street, Gary, IN. Visitation is 9 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. service. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison Street, Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 10, 2019