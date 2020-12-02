1/1
Dorneil Crowther Snead-Drownes
1930 - 2020
Dorneil Gwendolyn Crowther Snead-Drownes was born on November 21, 1930 to Arthur Charles and Weltha Gates-Crowther in Carthage, MS. Dorneil was the younger daughter of three children. In 1958, Dorneil joined Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of F. W. Coleman and later Pastor Charles L. Emery in Gary where she was a faithful servant and an active member of the Mass Choir, Sunday School, the Missionary Society and the BTU. Dorneil was employed at United States Steel and retired in 1982. She had a great interest in politics and was an advocate for volunteering in the political arena. Many recognized her as a civil rights activist. She was preceded in death by her sister; Ella Margaret Crowther-Christmas (Roosevelt) and her brother; Arthur Gorden Crowther, Jr. (Bernice). Exactly 90 years after she was born, on November 21, 2020, Dorneil made her transition from earth to glory. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and church family celebrated her birthday and a few hours later God invited her to a grand celebration. She leaves to cherish her memory 8 loving children; Reginald Snead , Darwin Snead ; Michael Snead , Rochelle (Henry) Howard , Gwenetta (Karl) Johnson, Corey Snead; Weltha LaShawn Drownes and Amber Drownes; 12 grandchildren; Corey Jr, Tremont, Keyanna, Ebony (Justin), Bianca (Tony), Michael Jr, Ambria, Shanise (Eddie), Karl Jr, Jordan, Nikeya, Cordell; 13 great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, bonus daughter Rosie Segovia. Visitation Saturday December 5, 2020 from 9 to 11:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am all at the Pilgrim M.B. Church, 1301 W. 21st. Ave. Officiating Rev. Andre McGee. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim M.B. Church
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
December 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tanisha Barksdale
Friend
November 30, 2020
A loving Mother with a huge heart ❤
Rochelle Howard
Daughter
