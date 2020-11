Or Copy this URL to Share

2/1/1932 – 11/1/2016



Pray for us O dearest Father



To Jesus Christ our King



That He may bless our lonely home



Where once you dwelt therein



And pray that God might give us strength



To bear our heavy cross



For no-one knows but only He



That treasure we have lost



Husband Casper, Jr., children Casper III and Andrea



Sister Tommie, nephews Steven and Michael Ford





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store