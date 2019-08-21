Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
831 Virginia Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
831 Virginia Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Hogan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy A. Hogan Obituary
Dorothy A. Hogan a.k.a. Little-bit, age 71, of Gary, IN departed this life on August 18, 2019. She was born in West Point, MS and moved to Gary, IN in 1963. She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Hogan Sr. She is survived by her daughter LaChandra Hogan (FL), her son James E. Hogan Jr. (IN), her grandchildren James Nixon (CA), James Hogan III (IN), Joshua Hogan, & Lexus White (IN), her great-grandson Terrance Nixon (FL). Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her sisters and brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. with family hour from 10:00a.m.- 11:00a.m. Funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at Trinity Baptist Church 831 Virginia Street. Rev. Dwight Gardner officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now