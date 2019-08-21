|
Dorothy A. Hogan a.k.a. Little-bit, age 71, of Gary, IN departed this life on August 18, 2019. She was born in West Point, MS and moved to Gary, IN in 1963. She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Hogan Sr. She is survived by her daughter LaChandra Hogan (FL), her son James E. Hogan Jr. (IN), her grandchildren James Nixon (CA), James Hogan III (IN), Joshua Hogan, & Lexus White (IN), her great-grandson Terrance Nixon (FL). Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her sisters and brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. with family hour from 10:00a.m.- 11:00a.m. Funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at Trinity Baptist Church 831 Virginia Street. Rev. Dwight Gardner officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019