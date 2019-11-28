|
|
Dorothy Nelson Banks was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi on March 24th, 1934. She went home to be with the Lord on November 15th 2019.Dorothy is survived by her children Betty J. (Lutrell) Lauderdale of Indianapolis, In, Willis (Antoinette) Banks Jr, of Dacula Ga, and Sandra (Jimmie) Stewart of Dallas, Tx. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Willis Banks Sr. She was also predeceased by her daughters Bernice Banks and Debra Woodson. Dorothy leaves behind five grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren, along with three sisters and three brothers. Dorothy was loved by many family members and friends.Wake Saturday November 30,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m funeral 11:00 a.m all services at First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church 643 West 41st Avenue, Gary, In.Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019