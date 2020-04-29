Home

Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
4450 Harrison St.
View Map
Dorothy Mae Barnes-Maddox "Dot" born January 7, 1940, in Hermanville, Mississippi to Willie and Geraldine Barnes, passed away on Thursday, April 23 in Burnham, IL. She was married to Willis Harvey and later, Dorothy fell in love and married Mr. George Maddox, her life partner. She and George owned a business, a restaurant named "Dot's. Dorothy was a deaconess at New Nazareth Baptist Church, by Rev. Willie V. Nichols. Later, she joined New Friendship Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Royce F. Thompson Sr. Dorothy served the Mother's Ministry, until her health started to fail. Dot leaves to cherish her loving memories brother Craig Barnes of Hammond, IN; 2 sisters Willa (Clarence) Wallace, of Chicago, IL; Emma Howell of Charlotte , NC; aunt Jannie Ruth Blake of Maywood, IL; step daughter Diane Bradford of Atlanta, GA; Godson Anthony Robertson of Merrillville, IN; family friends Yvonne Nichols, and the Nichols family, neighbor/caregiver Charlotte (Randy) Monday, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Graveside services Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11am at the Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison St.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
