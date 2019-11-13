|
Dorothy Jean Glass was born to George and Verbie Glass on July 8, 1955 at Mercy Hospital in Gary, Indiana. Dorothy graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in the class of 1974. She was employed by U.S. Steel and accepted Christ at an early age and rededicated her life in 2019. Dorothy departed this life on Monday, November 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Verbie Glass, sister, Geraldine Fayson, brother-in-law, Ben Fayson, sister, Bobbie Nell Glass and niece, Kim McCowan. She leaves to cherish her beloved and dedicated daughter, Samantha (Dwane) Williams, Jr.; grandchildren, Zavion, Zion and Ezekiel Williams; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family hours 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home located at 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. Pastor Samuel T. Woods from Chief Corner Stone M. B. Church officiating.
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019