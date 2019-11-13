Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Glass


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Jean Glass Obituary
Dorothy Jean Glass was born to George and Verbie Glass on July 8, 1955 at Mercy Hospital in Gary, Indiana. Dorothy graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in the class of 1974. She was employed by U.S. Steel and accepted Christ at an early age and rededicated her life in 2019. Dorothy departed this life on Monday, November 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Verbie Glass, sister, Geraldine Fayson, brother-in-law, Ben Fayson, sister, Bobbie Nell Glass and niece, Kim McCowan. She leaves to cherish her beloved and dedicated daughter, Samantha (Dwane) Williams, Jr.; grandchildren, Zavion, Zion and Ezekiel Williams; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family hours 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home located at 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. Pastor Samuel T. Woods from Chief Corner Stone M. B. Church officiating.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -