Dorothy L. Hunter was born in Gary, In on November 10, 1960. She was born to William and Anese Bodley, the 4th child of 7. After finishing high school, she was blessed with her 4 children from 1979 to 1983 through her first marriage. While raising them, she worked for 30 hard years as a Mental Health Specialist at St. Catherine's Hospital; Service Coordinator with Regional Mental Health Center; Therapist, Treatment Coordinator and Clinical Supervisor with National Youth Advocate Program; Contractual Consultant with Couples Mentoring Youth and Family Services and Program Supervisor with Circle Around Families. While working she earned her Master of Science in Social Work at Indiana University Northwest. It was during this time that she met her husband, Willie Hunter. Together they forged a life of everlasting love, enjoying a journey that landed them in Canton, Mississippi. Dorothy lived a life of unwavering faith and a profound love of God. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, movies and family. She is preceded in death by parents William and Anese Bodley and sister Ethel Scott. Dorothy is survived by her husband Willie Hunter of Mississippi 4 loving children Cynequa Sain, Rickey Sain Jr. Leslie Sain and Aaron (Chelsea) Sain; brothers Samuel Bodley, Michael Bodley, Ernest Bodley Melvin Bodley all of Minnesota and Derek Bodley of Gary, Indiana; 4 grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and friends . Visitation, Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00a.m. -11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue . Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019