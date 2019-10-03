Home

Dorothy L. Lewis age 83 of Gary, Indiana transitioned to be with the Lord on the evening of September 27th, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Johnny B. Lewis, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, god children, among extended family and friends along with her church family New Life Baptist Church.All Services Saturday October 5th, 2019 Wake 9:30 am Funeral 11:00 am at New Life Baptist Church 5444 Harrison St. Merrillville, Indiana. Burial Evergreen Cemetery Hobart,In. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019
