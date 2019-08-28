Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Lawshe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Louise Campbell Lawshe

Dorothy Louise Campbell was born on January 20, 1924. She left this earth, taking God's hand to join her ancestors on May 25, 2019. She was 95 years old. Dorothy grew up in East Chicago, Indiana where she graduated from East Chicago Washington High school in 1942. She was the second child of seven, born to Herman and Selma (Smith) Campbell. Losing her mother in a tragic car accident, Dorothy had to grow up fast at the age of 12 to help care for her five siblings, Herman, Wendell, Jean, Norman and June. The "Campbell Kids", as they were called, were a very close and loving family. Herman Campbell Sr. and Selma's mother, "Gran", raised the children after their mother's death. Both were keenly focused on education as a tool that they knew would improve the lives of the Campbell children.



Dorothy has always been extremely passionate about learning and education. She worked several jobs in order to put herself through college and was one of a small contingent of black women to graduate from Indiana University in the 1940s, when they were not allowed to live on campus. She graduated with a B.A. degree in Education from I.U. She followed up by getting a Masters degree in Education from Loyola University in Chicago, while working fulltime. Her first job in the field was as a Fourth Grade Teacher in the Gary Public Schools (GPS) in Gary, Indiana. She was a teacher at Frederick Douglas, Banneker and Tolleston High School for twelve years before becoming a high school Guidance Counselor. Dorothy's passion for identifying and promoting gifted students of modest means, through the education system, took off from there. As a Director of Upward Bound, Dorothy continued her journey transforming the lives of young people in the GPS. As Director, she began a partnership with Purdue University that lasted from 1972 until 1985 when she moved to East Lansing, MI and continued to create stellar and novel programs for gifted students.



A trailblazer in branding programs during the 1970s, Dorothy created, branded, promoted and operated multiple programs that link public school districts with Purdue University (PU) and Michigan State University (MSU), many of which continue to this day. During 1976, Dorothy created her first programs for students identified as "Gifted and Talented". Collegiate Level Advancement in Secondary School (CLASS) and Purdue Academic Leadership Seminar (PALS) were created in 1976. She subsequently designed and implemented several other educational programs designed to offer a broad variety of then cutting edge experiences, to elementary, junior high and high school students. These included The Cooperative Highly Accelerated mathematics Program (CHAMP), Math Science and Technology (MST at MSU), Kids College, High Achievers and MASCOT. Upon her third retirement in 2000, MSU created the Dorothy Lawshe Endowment for Gifted and Talented Education to recognize her lifetime efforts and to create a vehicle to offer scholarship funds to a diverse group of bright students of modest means.



During high school, Dorothy met John Lawshe and married him in 1950. They had one child, Jan Monique and lived in Gary, IN until they were divorced in 1984. The Lansing School District made Dorothy an appealing offer and she moved to East Lansing, MI in 1985. She embraced her new life and became a beloved member of the Lansing area community. Instrumental in forming Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) at MSU, Dorothy quickly made friends given her gracious and insightful personality. She became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Graduate Chapter and was a member of the Links Organization in Lansing, MI.



Dorothy has always been an avid traveler, and she loved cruising! She travelled around the world and visited five continents. She traveled from East Africa to the Far East and would proudly tell you she had been on 49 cruises during her adult life. She loved puzzles of all types, and she was an expert at bridge, many times bringing home the grand prize from the bridge clubs she was a member of for many years in Gary.



Dorothy is survived by her beloved daughter Jan Monique Lawshe, a brother – Norman Campbell, and a host of very loving Nieces, Nephews and Cousins who demonstrated that love often with visits and calls.



