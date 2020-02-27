Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Bethel MB Church
800 W 8th Av
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Kirk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy M. Kirk Obituary
Dorothy M. Kirk, 88. was born January 4,1932 to the late Robert & Connie Kirk in Charleston, Mississippi. She was (1) of (8) children. She moved to Gary,Indiana in 1952. She work at the YMCA for several years. She was also the owner and operator of "Smokin' Bills" restaurant for many years.

Dorothy exchanged life for eternity on Tuesday February 18,2020.

She is survived by;

(1)daughter; Clara Robinson.

(7) seven grandchildren;

James Taylor Sr. of Newark, NJ Juanita(Troy) Montgomery, of Katy,TX

Yvonne Robinson of Williamsburg,VA

Gwendolyn Robinson of Katy,Tx

Robert Robinson of Humble, TX

Tracy Brown of Illinois,

Glenda Brown of Illinois.

(9) great grandchildren

(1) great great grandchild,

Her only living sister, Blanche McQuay.

Devoted nephew Kenneth Kirk.

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Home going services will be held on Friday February 28,2020 at

Holy Bethel MB Church 800 W 8th Av Gary, IN

Visitation at 9:00am until time of services.

Pastor Thomas D Fuller Jr Officiating.

Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN

Services provided by Guy & Allen Funeral Home. 2959 W 11th Av Gary, IN 46404
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -