Dorothy M. Kirk, 88. was born January 4,1932 to the late Robert & Connie Kirk in Charleston, Mississippi. She was (1) of (8) children. She moved to Gary,Indiana in 1952. She work at the YMCA for several years. She was also the owner and operator of "Smokin' Bills" restaurant for many years.
Dorothy exchanged life for eternity on Tuesday February 18,2020.
She is survived by;
(1)daughter; Clara Robinson.
(7) seven grandchildren;
James Taylor Sr. of Newark, NJ Juanita(Troy) Montgomery, of Katy,TX
Yvonne Robinson of Williamsburg,VA
Gwendolyn Robinson of Katy,Tx
Robert Robinson of Humble, TX
Tracy Brown of Illinois,
Glenda Brown of Illinois.
(9) great grandchildren
(1) great great grandchild,
Her only living sister, Blanche McQuay.
Devoted nephew Kenneth Kirk.
A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Home going services will be held on Friday February 28,2020 at
Holy Bethel MB Church 800 W 8th Av Gary, IN
Visitation at 9:00am until time of services.
Pastor Thomas D Fuller Jr Officiating.
Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN
Services provided by Guy & Allen Funeral Home. 2959 W 11th Av Gary, IN 46404
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020