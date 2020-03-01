Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Outlaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Outlaw

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Dorothy M. Outlaw In Memoriam
03/01/45 - 05/26/10

A sister is someone who loves you from the heart, No matter how much you argue you cannot be drawn apart. She is a joy that cannot be taken away, Once she enters your life, she is there to stay. A friend who helps you through difficult times, Her comforting words are worth much more than dimes. A partner who fills your life with laughs and smiles, These memories last for miles and miles.

You were the wind beneath our wings. Missing you. Love is forever.

Your Sisters Linda, Ruby, Karen, and Outlaw Family
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -