03/01/45 - 05/26/10
A sister is someone who loves you from the heart, No matter how much you argue you cannot be drawn apart. She is a joy that cannot be taken away, Once she enters your life, she is there to stay. A friend who helps you through difficult times, Her comforting words are worth much more than dimes. A partner who fills your life with laughs and smiles, These memories last for miles and miles.
You were the wind beneath our wings. Missing you. Love is forever.
Your Sisters Linda, Ruby, Karen, and Outlaw Family
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020