Dorothy Mae Leonard, Age 91, made her peaceful transition, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Spring Mill Health Center, Merrillville, Indiana.



She was born June 19, 1928, in Burkeville, Alabama, the second oldest daughter of Eddie and Callie M. Cain. She attended Fairfield Industrial High School in Alabama where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Wiley Leonard. The newlyweds moved to Gary, Indiana--a place where life began for the Leonard Family.



From this marriage, six girls were born. As a meticulous wife, mother and devoted Christian, Dorothy was a lifetime member of Greater St. James AME Church and an active member of the Parkerettes and Usher Board organizations. Her commitment to the church led her to the position of Director of Early Childhood Education at Nurseryland Foundation for approximately 35 years.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents: Eddie and Callie Cain; sister, Marie Adams and brother, Eddie Jr. She leaves to celebrate her life: her husband of 74 years, Wiley Leonard; 6 children: Kathleen Wilson, Mariola Williams, Beverly Leonard, Phyllis (Richard) Wingfield, Sharon Leonard-Sheriff (Saleem); Wanda Pettigrew; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews, friends and relatives.







A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana 46408. Visitation 11:00am - Noon; services immediately following. Due to the Covid-19, gathering will be limited to 25 people.





