Dorothy Mae Leonard
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Mae Leonard, Age 91, made her peaceful transition, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Spring Mill Health Center, Merrillville, Indiana.

She was born June 19, 1928, in Burkeville, Alabama, the second oldest daughter of Eddie and Callie M. Cain. She attended Fairfield Industrial High School in Alabama where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Wiley Leonard. The newlyweds moved to Gary, Indiana--a place where life began for the Leonard Family.

From this marriage, six girls were born. As a meticulous wife, mother and devoted Christian, Dorothy was a lifetime member of Greater St. James AME Church and an active member of the Parkerettes and Usher Board organizations. Her commitment to the church led her to the position of Director of Early Childhood Education at Nurseryland Foundation for approximately 35 years.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents: Eddie and Callie Cain; sister, Marie Adams and brother, Eddie Jr. She leaves to celebrate her life: her husband of 74 years, Wiley Leonard; 6 children: Kathleen Wilson, Mariola Williams, Beverly Leonard, Phyllis (Richard) Wingfield, Sharon Leonard-Sheriff (Saleem); Wanda Pettigrew; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews, friends and relatives.



A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana 46408. Visitation 11:00am - Noon; services immediately following. Due to the Covid-19, gathering will be limited to 25 people.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Service
12:00 PM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
My sincere condolence to the family . May you cherish the memories of your love one .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved