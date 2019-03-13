Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Dorothy May Thomas

Mrs. Dorothy May Thomas was born on June 20, 1936 to the late Charles R & Emma D Hardy in Newton, MS. She was a Licensed Beautician and a Certified Tax Preparer. Mrs. Dorothy May Thomas departed this life, Monday, March 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years William C Thomas, brothers, James S Hardy & Wallace Bolton & sister, Jimmie D Robinson & grandson, Michael A Thomas Jr. Mrs. Dorothy M Thomas leaves to mourn her passing her four loving & devoted children; Michael A Thomas, Deborah K (Michael) Holloway, Mahlon C (Crystal) Thomas, Deanna M (Cantrell) Marcus. 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mrs. Dorothy May Thomas will be missed by many. Visitation Friday March 15, 2019 from 12:00noon- 8:00p.m. Funeral services Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Rev. Calvin Hawkins officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
