Home

POWERED BY

Dorothy Nell Bowden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Nell Bowden Obituary
Dorothy Nell Bowden was the 10th of 13 children born to the late Orice Bowden and Corine Jordan-Bowden on May 9, 1942 in Hickory, Mississippi. Dorothy made her transition to heaven on March 11, 2020. She was a dedicated member, Sunday School teacher and Youth Mentor at Christian Valley Baptist Church. Dorothy leaves behind a wealth of nieces, nephews loved ones and friends. Visitation Wednesday March 18,2020 9 :00 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 1910 Adams Street, Gary,In . Pastor De'Wan Bynum officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -