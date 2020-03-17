|
Dorothy Nell Bowden was the 10th of 13 children born to the late Orice Bowden and Corine Jordan-Bowden on May 9, 1942 in Hickory, Mississippi. Dorothy made her transition to heaven on March 11, 2020. She was a dedicated member, Sunday School teacher and Youth Mentor at Christian Valley Baptist Church. Dorothy leaves behind a wealth of nieces, nephews loved ones and friends. Visitation Wednesday March 18,2020 9 :00 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 1910 Adams Street, Gary,In . Pastor De'Wan Bynum officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020