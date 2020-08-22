Dorothy (Hot Dot) Simington was born June 14, 1931 in Fayette, TN to Henry & Carrie Walton. She made her transition to be with the Lord Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones. Dorothy married Limmie Simington Jr. in 1947 in Fayette, TN. Four children were born to this union. Dorothy retired from Miller Beach Terrace in March 2020 after 25 years of service. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son John Simington and brother, Henry Walton. She leaves to cherish her memories three children: Aline (James) Joyce, Lavinia Kimbrough, Larry Simington, and adopted son Link Reid. 9 grandchildren: Charles Simington, Trina (Steven) Staten, Sharmette Simington, Lionel Smith Jr., Denicka, Denise, Dennis, Dorothy and Danielle Kimbrough. 6 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and family members. Visitation is Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. Family hour from 10 – 11 a.m. Funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. All services at Manuel Parlor of Peace Funeral Home, 421 W. 5th Ave, Gary, IN 46402. Due to covid19 guidelines, please wear a mask.





