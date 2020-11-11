Dorothy Elaine Cockrell Walker was born on August 1st, 1932 to Johnnie Pearl and Wilbur Cockrell in Columbus Mississippi. Dorothy was educated in the Columbus Mississippi School System. Years later, Dorothy met the love of her life Scott Walker, and the two of them were united in Holy Matrimony for over 60 years. To this union was born one son Scott Walker Jr. Dorothy loved children, and she became a Foster Mother to several children, and a Second Mother to her nieces and nephews. Dorothy accepted the Seventh Day Adventist Message, and became a member of the Mizpah Seventh Day Adventist Church in Gary, Indiana where she served in various capacities for over 40 years. Dorothy departed this life on November 6th, 2020. She was preceded in death by Parents, Johnnie Pearl and Wilbur Cockrell, husband, Scott Walker Sr., Son, Scott Walker Jr., Six sisters, Margaret Holland, Carolyn Drake, Mary Ruth Tipton, Christine Brown, Vera Johnson, and Nellie Williams, and one niece Connie Cox. She leaves to cherish her memory, one sister Yvonne Keen of Los Angeles, California, one brother, Samuel Cockrell of Los Angeles, California, many nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.





