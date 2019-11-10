Home

PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
1-219-763-9800
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Living Word Sanctuary
737 North S.R. 149
Valparaiso, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Word Sanctuary
737 North S.R. 149
Valparaiso, IN
Dorris M. Dunlap Obituary
PASTOR DORRIS M. DUNLAP, of Porter, IN, entered into the presence of Jesus, her Savior on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 81, after a short illness.

Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from Living Word Sanctuary (737 North S.R. 149, Valparaiso). There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to services. At rest Augsburg Lutheran Cemetery, Porter, IN.

Memorials are preferred to Mission on the Move in attention to her nephew A.J. Ford (P.O. Box 206, Springfield, GA 31329). Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to view her full obit and share online condolences.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
