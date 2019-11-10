|
|
PASTOR DORRIS M. DUNLAP, of Porter, IN, entered into the presence of Jesus, her Savior on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 81, after a short illness.
Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from Living Word Sanctuary (737 North S.R. 149, Valparaiso). There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to services. At rest Augsburg Lutheran Cemetery, Porter, IN.
Memorials are preferred to Mission on the Move in attention to her nephew A.J. Ford (P.O. Box 206, Springfield, GA 31329). Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to view her full obit and share online condolences.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019