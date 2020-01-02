|
Drucella Patterson age 95 formerly of Savannah, TN peacefully passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Merrillville, IN. She married the love of her life JC Patterson on August 20, 1966. She was a faithful charter member of the 20th Century Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Luther, Sr. & Josie Porter, cherished husband JC Patterson, step-daughter, Geraldine Davis, sisters, Helen Nicholas, Louise Server, Kate Beth, Jonell, Lucille, and one brother Luther Jr.
Remaining to celebrate her life and cherish precious memories are her loving daughter Treseana Collins (Bruce) of Crown Point, IN; stepson Darius Chenshaw of Loganport, IN; sisters Edna Steel and Chestrine Goodlow of Savanna, TN; sister-in-law Christine Porter of Crown Point, IN; special grandson; Jason Collins; and a host of grandchildren, nephew and nieces.
Visitation is Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Funeral Services will be held at 20th Century Baptist Church, 700 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN at 11:00 a/m/; Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Ave.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020