Durable H. Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Durable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Durable H. Edwards, 91, received his wings to his eternal home on June 2, 2020. He was employed with U.S. Steel, Finishing Department as a Bandar and held that position for 44 years until retirement in 1995.

He's preceded by his wife of 67 years, Lucille; his parents; and all of his siblings. Survived by his only child Gayle Edwards Estes. Services are scheduled Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Visitation 9:30 am - 11:30 a.m. Family hour 10:30 - 11:30 with funeral services immediately following. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. For more info or to send online condolences, please visit www.mycalumetpark.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved