Durable H. Edwards, 91, received his wings to his eternal home on June 2, 2020. He was employed with U.S. Steel, Finishing Department as a Bandar and held that position for 44 years until retirement in 1995.
He's preceded by his wife of 67 years, Lucille; his parents; and all of his siblings. Survived by his only child Gayle Edwards Estes. Services are scheduled Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Visitation 9:30 am - 11:30 a.m. Family hour 10:30 - 11:30 with funeral services immediately following. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. For more info or to send online condolences, please visit www.mycalumetpark.com
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.