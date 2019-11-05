|
|
Dwayne Jones 34 of Gary, IN departed this life on October 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother Nefretiri Jones, Grandfather Donald A. Jones, SR. Great Grandmother Jessie M. Mitchell, Cousins Yoasha's Carter and other relatives. He is survived by his brother Jamar Jones, grandmother Dorothy Jones, Aunts, Yolanda Mitchell, Jennifer Jones, Letitia Jones, Ladonna Jones and Lashaunder (JerVean) Gates, Brothers Donald A. Jones, Jr of Corpus Christi, Texas and Andre Jones of Gary, IN Great Aunt Stella Campbell and Great Great aunt Mandie Laster. A host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Wake Wednesday November 6, 2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Christian Valley Baptist Church 1910 Adams St. Gary, IN. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019