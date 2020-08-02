Dwight Kratowicz, a Lowell, IN resident for nearly 30 years, left his earthly body on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer that he courageously fought for nearly three years. I'm sad to say that 48 hours after a positive Covid diagnosis, he was gone. Covid robbed us of our chance to say our final goodbyes.



We owe a profound gratitude to everyone at the Jesse Brown Medical Center and Adam Benjamin Jr. VA Outpatient Clinic in Crown Point who gave him the ultimate care and respect throughout his illness and were of the utmost comfort to me on some of our darkest days. But there are not enough words of thanks to give to his caregivers at the Golden Living Center in Merrillville for trying to protect him in these final months and caring for him daily and when we could no longer. They were also touched by his infectious smile and kind demeanor.



Dwight was born in southern Michigan, grew up in South Chicago, was a graduate from Bowen High School, bravely served his country as a commended combat serviceman in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam 1970 – 1971, and retired from Acme Steel after 30 years. He was an active member of AA/NA and logged over 35 years of sobriety, and was a sponsor to many through their own journey to get help. He was a profoundly private person, but had a smile or helping hand for every stranger, and was a kind, generous neighbor. He was an avid reader, lover of live music, and an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, gardening, and riding his bike as far as his legs would take him.



Dwight is survived by his one true love, his former wife, Colleen Kratowicz (Quinn), who he loved imperfectly but the only way he knew how; his loving daughter, Celena Mossell (Kratowicz), who he adopted as his own; son-in-law, Mark Mossell; grandchildren: Alanna and Nathan Mossell, who he was so very proud of; his ultimate joy: his great-granddaughter, Gwen Mossell, who to his great delight, called him her "Gaga"; and last but not least, his sweet little buddy, a cockatiel, Wazito.



To honor his memory, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities, St. Jude Research Hospital, or give a hand to a stranger, focus on the present moment, and enjoy the beauty of the outside world. Take a walk and enjoy a deep breath of fresh air, notice the wind in your hair, the song of a bird in the distance, or the infinite beauty of your garden. If you read this and you think you need help, consider living your life one day at a time. It changed his life for the better. It might change yours too. Per Dwight's wishes, no services are being held.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store