Dwight Sellars went to glory peacefully on 26 March 2020 at home. Dwight is survived by his children, Antwain (Tameka) Sellars, Phyllis Sellars and Aresha (Todd) Henderson; Grandchildren, Antwain Jr,Joshua, Tahji, Ty, and Terayn; Nephew, Paul Sellars all of Indianapolis, Indiana; a close cousin, John Lee of Chicago, IL. He is preceded in death by parents, Margaret(Randolph)Portis and John Sellars, Siblings Paul Sellars Sr, Phyllis Sellars. Dwight was born on January 8, 1955 in Gary to Margaret and John Sellars. He is graduate of Roosevelt High School. He served our country in the US Navy. He worked for US Steel Production in Gary, Indiana. He relocated to Chicago where he worked for Hines VA Hospital for 17 years where he eventually retired. Dwight gave his life to Christ at a young age. He volunteered at homeless shelters where he would spread the word of Christ. He was an inspiration to many. He will be missed. Memorial Service to follow at a later date.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020