|
|
Dyaine Williams (Frazier) passed away on April 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Dyaine was born on December 25, 1946 in Portageville, Missouri to Lucy M Higgs, her father preceded her death. Dyaine graduated from Froebel High School in 1965. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Randy Williams; mother, Lucy Higgs; brother, Johnny Williamson; children, Kimberly Wakefield, Jacqueline Adams (Curtis), Andre Foster, Timothy Frazier; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner funeral home. Private funeral services on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020