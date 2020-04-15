Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
For more information about
Dyaine Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dyaine Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dyaine (Frazier) Williams


1946 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dyaine (Frazier) Williams Obituary
Dyaine Williams (Frazier) passed away on April 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Dyaine was born on December 25, 1946 in Portageville, Missouri to Lucy M Higgs, her father preceded her death. Dyaine graduated from Froebel High School in 1965. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Randy Williams; mother, Lucy Higgs; brother, Johnny Williamson; children, Kimberly Wakefield, Jacqueline Adams (Curtis), Andre Foster, Timothy Frazier; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner funeral home. Private funeral services on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -